Batanes to address solid waste management problems

BASCO, Batanes: Officials in this island-province are now exerting their efforts to solve the solid waste problem here.

Gov. Marilou Cayco recently presented the increasing volume of solid wastes dumped in the province’s different sites, including those disposed in the sea, to representatives of various sectors here who are concerned in the implementation of the ecological solid waste management law in the islands of the province.

Cayco ordered all barangays (villages) to revive their material recovery facilities (MRFs) to sustain their program on the collection of recyclable materials, and to develop a scheme in the proper collection and management of biodegradable wastes from the households and business establishment areas.

She said the solid waste problem in Batanes was caused by mostly plastic bottles and wrappers, adding the influx of tourists is a factor.

To encourage junkshop operators to buy plastic bottles and other recyclable materials, Cayco entered into an agreement with shipping operators to collect a minimal fee for the transhipment of materials to Manila as some junkshops here have already stopped operating from the high freight charges in transporting such.

The governor also launched the “garbage collection for a fee” program encouraging the public to collect recyclable materials and sell it to the provincial government at P5 per kilo.

“This is one way of eliminating solid waste problems in the province,” Cayco said.