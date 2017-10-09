Batanes Rep. Henedina Abad, 62

BATANES Rep. Henedina “Dina” Abad passed away Sunday night after a six-month bout with cancer. She was 62, according to a Facebook post by Vice President Eleanor “Leni” Robredo on Monday.

Advertisements

“This was just in January. Now, she’s gone. You will be terribly missed, Congresswoman Dina Abad. The nation lost another treasure,” captioned Robredo on a photo of her and Abad.

Dina Abad is the wife of former Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad who served under ex-president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Abad is a member of the Liberal Party, which Robredo now heads as its chairman.

Some colleagues at the House of Representatives expressed sadness over the death of Abad.

“[Abad] is one among a few principled advocates of human rights, social justice and democracy. A caring and compassionate individual who worked with the basic sectors before becoming a House members. She will be sorely missed,” Akbayan Party-List Rep. Tom Villarin told The Manila Times in a text message.

Her position on the plenary debates on the death penalty, where she voted ‘no’, cost her the chairmanship of the committee on government reorganization.

Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat also lamented the loss of his “true friend”.

“We are really deeply saddened with the passing of one of our elders and foremost ideologues of liberal democracy,” Baguilat said.

“She taught me the importance of remaining true to your principles and values even in the face of parliamentary compromises and dealings’” Baguilat added. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA