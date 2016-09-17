Batanes under state of calamity after ‘Ferdie’

The provincial government of Batanes has declared a state of calamity after Typhoon Ferdie (international codename: Meranti) affected more than 10,000 people and damaged P55.5 million worth of crops and infrastructure.

Gov. Marilou Cayco also appealed for potable water, food items, generator sets for water pumps, transformers, galvanized iron, construction materials and ropes.

“With the calamity funds, we will be able to restore heavily damaged facilities by the strong typhoon as well as facilitate the delivery of services to affected families and individuals,” Cayco said.

She said families whose houses were totally damaged by strong winds will be given priority.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 2 estimated P37 million worth of vegetables, root crops and corn crops were damaged by the typhoon. Meanwhile, 28 school buildings were also destroyed by the typhoon.

Norma Talosig, OCD-Region 2 director, said at least 10,214 people were affected.

She added that 292 houses were totally damaged and 932 partially damaged in the towns of Basco, Ivana and Uyugan.

In Basco town, the buildings of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Provincial Capitol and the Santo Domingo Church were destroyed.

The province had no power since Tuesday because electric posts were toppled. Officials said electricity may be restored after a week.

Telecommunication lines in the towns of Basco, Mahatao and Itbayat were also down since Wednesday except in Uyugan town.

However, communication lines were established on Thursday through SSB Radio of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and through VSAT of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) connecting Tuguegarao City in Cagayan and Basco town in Batanes.

Meanwhile, another typhoon, locally named Gener, was forecast to leave the country today, Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), however, said that some parts of Luzon will still experience rains because of the southwest monsoon.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Ilocos, Batanes, Apayao, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will be experienced in Metro Manila and certain parts of the country.

Moderate to strong winds will blow in Luzon and Visayas, while the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

WITH ANGELICA BALLESTEROS