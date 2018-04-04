Batang Gilas bows to Australia

Batang Gilas absorbed a 52-82 resounding defeat to powerhouse Australia in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China.

Batang Gilas, now with a 1-1 win-loss record, must win the crossover knockout playoff game on Thursday in order to secure a slot in the quarterfinals.

Batang Gilas was leading, 11-8, in the early part of the opening period before Australia controlled the game en route to mounting an insurmountable 54-31 advantage in the third quarter.

The Australians did not look back since then to bag a slot in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 sweep of Group B.

Jay Rantall tallied 15 points, Kobe Williamson 14 points while Luke Travers finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the No. 10 ranked Australia.

The Australians beat Malaysia 110-47 last Wednesday for their first win.

McLaude Guadana and RC Calimag scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Batang Gilas. The seven-foot-1 Zachary Kai Sotto, hampered by Australia’s strong front line, was limited to only nine points on a dismal 1-of-10 shooting from the field plus four rebounds.