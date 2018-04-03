Batang Gilas faces Australians today

After beating Malaysia in the opener, Batang Gilas faces Australia at 11 a.m. today in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China.

A victory by Batang Gilas will earn them the No. 1 spot in Group B as well as a bye in the playoff round. In case of a loss, the Filipinos will play a crossover knockout game against the No. 3 squad in Group A to enter the quarterfinals.

“I think we have a 50-50 chance, we just have to play smart on defense and have more discipline on running our offense,” Batang Gilas coach Mike Oliver told The Manila Times via online message. “We need to connect from the outside in order for us to have a chance against the powerhouse Australia.”

“We will be having an added rest if we win over Australia. It will benefit us because the games are everyday so rest is important.”

John Terrence Fortea finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while the 7’1 Zachary Kai Sotto notched 12 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Batang Gilas’ 62-57 win over Malaysia in Monday’s opener. Raven Angelo Cortez also scored 12 points and 12 rebounds in that game.

Meanwhile, Australia mercilessly battered the Malaysians, 110-47, to tie the Filipinos with an identical 1-0 win-loss record in Group B.

Australia had five players scoring in double figures against Malaysia, namely, Jay Rantall (21 points), Joel Capetola (12 points), Tamuri Wigness (12), Kobe Williamson (11) and Hayden Meakes (11).

Four countries from the FIBA Asia U-16 meet will qualify for the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Argentina.