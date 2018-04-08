Batang Gilas loses to New Zealand

Batang Gilas lost to New Zealand, 76-60, on Sunday to finish fourth in the classification phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gym in China.

It was Batang Gilas second consecutive loss after losing to China 54-60 in the semifinals. But despite another defeat, the Filipinos were already assur

ed of a slot in the FIBA World Cup Under-17 Championship on June 30 to July 8 in Argentina.

Terrence Fortea scored 18 points to lead Batang Gilas. The7’1 Zachary Kai Sotto finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Yukien Andrada had nine points also for the PH team. Sotto had an impressive output of 26 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks in Batang Gilas’ loss to China on Saturday.

Down, 14-18, by the end of first quarter, Batang Gilas continued to crumble as the Kiwis outscored the Filipinos 7-24 in the second frame. Their deficit ballooned to 21-42 at halftime. Batang Gilas failed to recover in the second half en route to its fourth place finish in the tournament.

Marvin Williams-Dunn posted 17 points while Dance Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead New Zealand.

Batang Gilas box scores

Scores:

New Zealand 76 – Williams-Dunn 17, Dance 16, Payne 10, Brough ton 9, Cowie 6, Trott 6, Dixon 4, Perham 4, Rautangata 4, McKinlay 0.

Philippines 60 – Fortea 18, Sotto 13, Andrada 9, Padrigao 8, Cortez 5, Bautista 5, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Balaga 0, Go 0, Guadana 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-14; 42-21; 61-41; 76-60.