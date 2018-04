BATANG Gilas leaned on RC Calimag’s go-ahead lay up to nip Japan, 72-70, in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in China on Friday.

Aside from advancing to the semifinal round of the weeklong tournament, Batang Gilas also grabbed a seat to the FIBA World Cup Under-17 Championship to be held from June 30-July 8. JOSEF T. RAMOS