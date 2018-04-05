Batang Gilas recovers, routs HK for QF berth

Batang Gilas regained its winning ways as it routed Hong Kong, 103-61, on Wednesday in the crossover knockout phase of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Under-16 Championship at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China. The victory secured the Philippines a slot in the quarterfinals.

The Filipino squad came back strong after a humiliating 52-82 defeat to the Australians on Tuesday, with seven of its players scoring in double figures. Batang Gilas will battle Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

RC Calimag and King Balaga tallied 12 points apiece while Shaun Geoffrey Chiu, Terrence Fortea and Keith Sean Padrigao contributed 11 points each to lead Batang Gilas. The Philippines dominated Hong Kong in rebounds (72-42), assists (18-6), steals (10-5) and blocks (6-0).

The 7’1 center Zachary Kai Sotto finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds while McLaude Guadana had 11 points also for Batang Gilas.

Batang Gilas finished bracket B with 1-1 win-loss record with a first game 87-82 victory against Malaysia in last Monday’s opener. Australia, on the other hand, topped Group B with 2-0 win-loss record.

Japan, meanwhile, is undefeated in three games in Group D.