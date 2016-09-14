Batang Pier batter Blackwater

Veteran guard Joseph Yeo showed flashes of his old form as GlobalPort pummeled Blackwater, 139-126, on Wednesday at the end of their elimination round campaign in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Yeo finished with 37 points, just one-point short of his career-high record, on top of six assists and four rebounds. The Batang Pier finished its elimination round campaign with a 4-7 win-loss record.

Import Mike Glover tallied 34 points on 16-of-21 shooting in the field plus 18 rebounds and two blocks while Terrence Romeo posted 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Batang Pier.

“It looked like an all-star game because we’re both out of the running,” said GlobalPort deputy coach Cholo Villanueva. “It’s just about pride and effort, whoever has the pride and effort in this type of game will eventually win.”

Stanley Pringle notched 14 points plus 10 assists; Anthony Jay Washington had 13 points plus eight rebounds while Anthony Semerad contributed eight points also for GlobalPort.

Though they were out of the quarterfinals race, the Batang Pier still played valiantly. It was a close fight in the first three quarters up to the early part of fourth quarter.

With the score tied 99-all, GlobalPort unleashed a 24-10 run capped by a succession of Yeo’s three-pointers resulting in a 123-109 lead in the last five-minute mark. The Batang Pier didn’t relinquish the lead from thereon.

Import Keala King led the Elite with 28 points and 15 rebounds while guard Roi Sumang and Art Dela Cruz scored 22 and 21 points, respectively. The Elite, who have one more game left in the elimination, hold a 1-9 win-loss record.

Blackwater will face San Miguel Beer in its last game at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.