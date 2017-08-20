Batang Pier keep Picanto winless, bag second win

GlobalPort silenced the pesky Kia side, 102-90, to score its second victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Batang Pier needed a 11-0 run anchored by Mike Cortez and new recruit Mac Baracael to pull away from a tight contest and move back to .500 with a 2-2 win-loss mark.

“It’s a hard win for us and not to use an alibi even a three-week lay off in our part, we’re still a little bit sluggish,” said GlobalPort head coach Franz Pumaren, whose wards played minus leading local scorer Terrence Romeo.

“We missed our leading scorer (Romeo) but we found a way to win. It is still a victory, so we have to prepare for our next game against San Miguel Beer,” he added.

Holding a precarious 74-69 lead entering the final quarter, Cortez hit a triple to spark a 11-0 assault to erect their biggest lead at 85-69.

Batang Pier never looked back since then and handed the Picanto their seventh straight loss in as many games.

GlobalPort import Murphy Holloway had a solid outing for the team with 29 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks while Stanley Pringle added 21 markers. Baracael, who came in a via three-team trade, netted 13 points in his Batang Pier debut.

Cortez added 10 points and six assists also for GlobalPort.

Romeo, who is averaging 24.6 points per game, is playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the International Basketball Federation Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon.

Markeith Cummings tallied a game-high 37 points to lead Kia, which fell deeper in the team standings with a 0-7 slate.

Picanto were still in the game after Cumming’s basket, 63-65, but they did not have answer on Batang Pier’s onslaught at the start of the payoff period.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 102 – Holloway 29, Pringle 21, Baracael 13, Cortez 10, Anthony 8, Pennisi 6, Arana 6, Guinto 5, Hubalde 4, Celiz 0, Grey 0, Forrester 0.

KIA 90 – Cummings 37, Celda 15, Elorde 9, Camson 9, Paniamogan 6, Revilla 6, Salva 4, Caperal 2, Jaime 2, Corpuz 0, Ballesteros 0, Khobuntin 0, Yee 0, Deutchman 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 49-48, 74-69, 102-90.