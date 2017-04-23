Batang Pier rout Floodbuster for second win

Even without scoring machine Terrence Romeo, GlobalPort posted a one-sided 105-86 win over Mahindra on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Batang Pier bucked the absence of shooting guard Romeo, who suffered LBM on Saturday, to earn their second victory in seven games. Romeo averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 assists in five games for this conference.

“That’s what we’re hoping, that the bench players could contribute,” said GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren during the post game interview. “We should also give credit to Terrence (Romeo) in spite of him being sick, he still suited up.”

GlobalPort took a commanding 92-61 in the final eight-minute mark after the three-pointer of rookie Von Pessumal and the Batang Pier were never threatened the rest of the way. Pessumal tallied 14 points, including nine in the fourth period.

Stanley Pringle finished with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field on top of five assists, while import Malcolm White delivered 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field plus 17 rebounds and two assists to lead the Batang Pier.

Veteran Mike Cortez added 12 points, while JR Quinahan had 11 points and Aaron Aban contributed 10 points also for GlobalPort.

Pringle single-handedly carried the Batang Pier in the first and second period, scoring 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and providing them a 49-36 lead at halftime. GlobalPort’s defense also choked Mahindra’s offense by limiting them to 14-of-39 shooting overall from the field.

The Batang Pier shot 20-of-39 from the field overall, on the other hand.

Import Keith Wright led Mahindra with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Reden Celda had 18 points but their efforts were not enough to help the Flood buster from falling into 1-7 win-loss record.