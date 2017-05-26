Batang Pier snatch crucial win vs Elasto Painters

GlobalPort rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes and stunned Rain or Shine, 107-101, to keep its quarterfinals hope alive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Terrence Romeo was the catalyst in Batang Pier’s comeback while Sean Anthony and Bradwyn Guinto provided the insurance points as GlobalPort improved its win-loss mark to 4-6 while denying the Elasto Painters the outright quarterfinals seat as they dropped to 5-5.

Romeo finished with 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds and his quick five points gave Batang Pier a 103-98 cushion with a minute left in the game.

Jeff Chan hit a triple in the ensuing play to put Rain or Shine within striking distance, 101-103, but Anthony scored on a drive against Elasto Painters import Duke Crews to give Batang Pier a 105-101 lead with 26.5 seconds left.

Chan missed a three-pointer and Guinto sealed the victory with two free throws, 107-101, 12.1 ticks remaining.

GlobalPort import Justin Harper was slowed down by foul trouble but still finished with a double-double performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He had 30 points in their 94-86 win over Meralco.

Stanley Pringle added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Von Pessumal and Mike Cortez chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, for Batang Pier.

Crews paced the Elasto Painters with 23 points and 17 rebounds while James Yap added 22 markers.