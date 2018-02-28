Batang Pinoy Mindanao leg starts March 6

After a long postponement because of the war in Marawi, the Mindanao Leg of Batang Pinoy will finally be held from March 6 to 12 in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. A total of 2,787 athletes are expected to participate in the weeklong multi-sports tournament.

“We are pushing through with the Mindanao leg because we want to complete the three events after Luzon, Visayas and then now Mindanao,” said Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Celia Kiram.

The national finals will be held in September in Baguio City.

Last year, the Batang Pinoy Luzon leg was held in Vigan in October while the Visayas leg was held in Dumaguete last November.