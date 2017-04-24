Batangas bet bags gold in PRISAA’s 3,000-meter run

IBA, ZAMBALES: Mary Joy Motin of Batangas won the first gold medal in track and field in the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games on Monday at the Zambales Sports Complex (ZSC) here.

Motin posted 11 minutes and 29 seconds to top the women’s 3,000-meter run finals to give Calabarzon its first medal in the weeklong tournament.

The 20-year old trackster, originally from Tablas, Romblon, registered a big improvement of her fourth place finish last year.

“I trusted my training and believe in what I can do. And most especially, I’ve asked for God’s help,” said Motin, a third-year Criminology student of the Lyceum of Philippines University-Batangas in an interview with The Manila Times.

She defeated University of Baguio’s (UB) Cherry Doronilla, who was five seconds behind, followed by Central Visayas’ Riza Bausin who notched 11 minutes and 35 seconds.

Motin is hoping to improve her silver medal finish in the 800m and 1,500m when she competes in the finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Baguio City bet Clyde Wendell Montiflor finished strong against his opponents in the boys’ 800m finals.

“Even though it was very hot, I just push myself to the limits,” said the 13-year old Montiflor.

An eighth grader from UB, Montilflor recorded 2:10.04 to beat second placer Julius Bernabe (2:11.03) of Western Visayas and third placer John Romar Siibbaluca (2:13.51) of Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas is leading the competition in the medal-rich athletics with four gold courtesy of Kim Villaruz, Dan Angelo Demontano, Kyla Almalbis and Andrea Marie Baylos (javelin throw), as of press time.

Villaruz topped the girls 3,000m with 13:19 followed by May Therese Gula (13:35) of Northern Island Region and Camille Gwen Galiposo (15:44) of Northern Mindanao.

Demontano ruled the boys’ 110m hurdles in 16.08 seconds defeating Mc Angel Lomolso (20.07) and Dexter Patrick Pueblo (22.96).

In girls’ 100m hurdles, Almalbis bagged the gold in 16.95 seconds while Frances Aldaba (17.62) and Clarymel Cabildo (17.97) finished second and third, respectively.

In the women’s team tennis event, Western Visayas and Central Visayas will clash in the finals after beating Soccsksargen and Davao with identical 2-0 results, respectively.

In men’s basketball, Ilocos trounced Mimaropa, 84-54; Zamboanga Peninsula bested Northern Mindanao 10, 69-66, while Western Visayas defeated Central Luzon, 63-59 in the elimination round.

Meanwhile, the swimming competition unfolds today at the ZSC swimming pool.

A total of 148 gold medals are at stake in the medal-rich swimming competition followed by athletics (116), weightlifting (75), karatedo (60), taekwondo (60), basketball (48), volleyball (48), badminton (40), table tennis (32), tennis (32), football (30), softball (30), chess (24), sepak takraw (24), boxing (16), beach volleyball (12) and dancesport (8).

Over 4,300 athletes from 17 regions are competing in the tournament that features 18 sports disciplines.