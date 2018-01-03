Thursday, January 4, 2018
    Batangas bettor bags P24.8M lotto jackpot

    A lone bettor from Batangas City hit the P24.8 million lotto 6/42 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during Tuesday night’s draw.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner was able to correctly guess the six-number combination of 17-16-19-29-04-14.

    Balutan said the lucky bettor bought the ticket at a lotto outlet at JPA-AMA building in Kumintang Ilaya, Batangas City.

    Meanwhile 47 lotto players will be getting P14,700 each as second prize after they got five of the six-number combination correctly.


