Batangas bettor wins P12-M lotto jackpot

A bettor from Batangas is now P12 million richer after bagging the lotto 6/42 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Tuesday night’s draw.

Alexander Balutan, PCSO general manager, said the lone winner correctly guessed the six-number combination 01-05-08-22-34-38 with a total prize of P12,433,941 subject to 20 percent tax.

According to Balutan, the winning ticket was bought by the bettor from a lotto outlet in Lipa City, Batangas.

The government started to impose 20-percent gaming tax on all lotto jackpot prizes since the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law in January.