Batangas City, Navotas advance in Anta Rajah Cup

Batangas City and Navotas carved out similar hard-fought wins to boost their respective chances in the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup at the Caloocan Sports Complex late Thursday night.

After absorbing their first loss in the tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner, the Tanduay-backed Athletics got back on winning track with a 77-68 triumph over the equally formidable Quezon City Capitals-Royal Manila.

Val Acuna’s string of double-digit productions came to an end, but the Athletics rediscovered their balance scoring game and provided their ace shooter the much-needed lift this time.

Battling from flu, the former San Mig Coffee player scored only two points.

But five other players were able to finish in double figures led by Teytey Teodoro’s 15. Bong Quinto contributed 14. Jhaymo Eguilos had a double-double effort, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Paul Varilla and Lester Alvarez added 11 apiece in a display of balance firepower for Batangas City, which now improved its win-loss record to 7-1 to keep the solo lead.

Navotas, on the other hand, survived an all-out Caloocan side, 66-56, to snap a two-game skid.

The Big J Sports-supported Clutch picked up their fourth win in eight games and put the Longrich-backed Supremos on the brink of elimination.