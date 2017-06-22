Batangas derails AMA Online to emerge solo second

Jhaps Bautista scored 22 points and grabbed six boards to lead Batangas to a 95-76 demolition of AMA Online Education to emerge solo second in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Batangas built a 22-10 cushion on Wilmar Anderson’s lay-up with a minute left in the opening period and the Batanguenos were never threatened since then. It was Batangas’ third win in four games.

“We’re able to dictate the tempo in the early going of the game that’s why we’re able to establish a good lead. We just have to sustain our good showing in our next games,” said Batangas coach Eric Gonzalez.

Batangas erected its biggest lead at 81-59 with only 7:29 remaining in the game after Bautista’s lay-up.

The Titans failed to crawl out of that big hole to remain winless in four outings.

Joseph Sedurifa added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals, while Cedric Ablaza and Anderson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, also for Batangas.

It was a good bounce-back win by Batangas after suffering a 70-72 heartbreaker to Centro Escolar University last Thursday.

Former Adamson big man Ivan Villanueva led AMA with 14 points and three rebounds, Renzo Subido posted 13 points while Andre Paras posted a double-double of 10 points and 22 rebounds also for AMA.

First game scores:

BATANGAS 95 – Bautista 22, Sedurifa 16, Ablaza 11, Anderson 10, De Joya 8, Napoles 7, Ragasa 6, Mag-isa 5, Saitanan 4, Mendoza 3, Laude 3, Dela Peña 0.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION 76 – Villanueva 14, Subido 13, Alas 12, Paras 10, Bonleon 9, Flores 5, Salonga 4, Pontejos 4, Macaranas 3, Celso 2, Jordan 0, Bragais 0, Malones 0, Carpio 0.

Quarter Scores: 22-14, 44-26, 73-57, 95-76.