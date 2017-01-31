Batangas escapes Victoria Sports in PBA D-League

Team Batangas notched its first win after escaping Victoria Sports-Manuel L. Quezon University, 88-85, on Tuesday in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Joseph Sedurifa finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Batangas that lost an opening game to Jose Rizal University, 65-70, on Thursday.

Roldan Sara contributed 15 markers, five boards and three assists while Cedrick Ablaza had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Victoria is trailing by seven points in the final canto but the two treys of Robert Herndon and two short jumpers of Jayson Grimaldo allowed Victoria to grab the lead, 85-84.

Sedurifa and Ablaza initiated a rally in the last two minutes of the game to secure their team’s first victory.

“We are very happy because we can see that they are starting to grow,” said Batangas head coach Eric Gonzales.

Herndon chipped in 27 points, 11 boards and three assists. Aris Dionisio and Rian Ayonayon posted 10 points each while Grimaldo and Ryusei Koga contributed nine points apiece for Victoria.

Scores:

BATANGAS 88 – Sedurifa 17, Ablaza 15, Sara 15, Dela Pena 14, Fortu 9, Anderson 4, De Joya 4, Laude 4, Isit 2, Mendoza 2, Revadavia 2, Delfinado 0, Lascano 0, Magbuhos 0.

VICTORIA 85 – Herndon 27, Ayonayon 10, Dionisio 10, Grimaldo 9, Koga 9, Ragasa 7, Mag-isa 6, Bitoon 4, Nicholls 3.