Batangas High-Value Target nabbed

A high-value target (HVT) drug suspect was arrested in Taysan town, Batangas by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Southern Tagalog on Thursday. Senior Supt. Rex Anongos, CIDG regional chief, identified the suspect as Rolando Manalo, of Taysan town. Anongos said in a report that Manalo was arrested at his residence in Barangay Pinagbayanan. Seized from his house were three sachets of shabu with estimated street value of P15, 000 and drug paraphernalia. Manalo is listed No. 5 drug suspect by the Batangas provincial police.

Anthony Vargas