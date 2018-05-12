Batangas lawmaker faces poll-related case

A COMPLAINT for violation of the Omnibus Election Code was filed against Deputy House Speaker Raneo Abu, representative of the Second district of Batangas by two barangay (village) officials in connection with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday.

In a five-page complaint filed on May 10 with the Commission on Elections office in Manila, complainants Norberto Abanilla of Barangay Tayuman in Lobo and Nicanor Conti of Barangay Alalum in San Pascual cited vote-buying and the use of public funds for partisan political purposes.

The case stemmed from a letter Abu allegedly distributed to his scholars endorsing his candidates for the position of barangay chairman.

“Sometime in the 1st week of May, I was informed that supporters of Congressman Abu distributed to residents of Barangay Tayuman several letters printed on letterheads of the House of Representatives bearing his signature, and marked with the dry seal of the Lower House. Said correspondences were addressed to scholars of the Congressman,” the complaint read.

One set of letters contained Abu’s endorsement of Carlos Magtibay, a candidate for the position of chairman in Barangay Tayuman and Ignacio Panopio for Barangay Alalum.

According to the complainants, the letters were sent to recipients of scholarship financial assistance sourced from the lawmaker’s “pork barrel” making them beholden to the official.

“In fact I was informed that the scholars who will not vote for the congressman’s endorsed candidate will be removed from the scholarship program,” the complaint read.

The complainants argued that under the benefactor-beneficiary relationship, the letters of Abu had a coercive, intimidating, compelling and influencing effect on his scholars and failure to heed this may cause the rescission of the scholarship award, an act that falls within the definition of vote-buying under Section 261(a)(1) of the Omnibus Election Code.

“And since the source of the scholarship award is Congressman Abu’s “pork barrel,” he is essentially conducting a campaign or partisan political activity classified as an election offense under Section 261 or Prohibited Acts,” the complainants added.

Both Abanilla and Conti are seeking re-election and running against the candidates Abu allegedly endorsed.

When asked for comment, Abu’s spokesman Tito Aguirre said “We have not received the copy of the reported complaint but based on reports, we find it malicious which is intended to malign the deputy speaker. We will answer properly once we officially receive the copy of said complaint.”