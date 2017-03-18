Batangas mayor, ex-village official face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Mayor Randy James Amo of Laurel, Batangas and then-Barangay (village) Chairman Severino Endaya Jr. for allegedly removing the then-president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of the town in 2012 and withholding his salary.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Anna Isabel Aurellano accused the respondents of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In 2012, Amo and Endaya allegedly “cause[d]undue injury to Eusebio Bilog by causing his removal as President of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Laurel, Batangas and thereafter withholding his salary and causing the election of accused Severino Endaya, Jr. as the new ABC President, which removal and election were not in accordance with the Constitution and By-Laws of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas, thereby giving unwarranted benefit, advantage or preference to” Endaya.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for Amo and Endaya.

Under Section 3(e) of the anti-graft law, public officials are prohibited from causing undue injury to any party, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.