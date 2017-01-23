Batangas Port posts highest car throughput in 2016

THE Batangas Port, which is managed by listed port operator Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI), handled over 200,000 completely built imported cars in 2016, its highest car throughput in a single year.

The port welcomed its 200,000th completely built-up unit (CBU)—a Nissan GT-R sport coupe, on December 28, shipped aboard Positive Passion, a carrier vessel operated by Eastern Car Liner through its local agent Wallem Philippines Shipping, Inc., ATI said in a statement over the weekend.

Batangas Port accounts for bulk of the Philippines’ annual car imports because of its proximity to major car manufacturers, importers, and distributors based in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Region, ATI said.

ATI also revealed it is investing in a state-of-the-art multilevel CBU storage facility (MCSF) within Batangas Port to further increase the port’s storage capacity by nearly 50 percent.

The facility will allow South Luzon’s international gateway port to handle over 7,000 imported vehicles at a time, and is expected to be fully operational by early 2018.