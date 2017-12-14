Batangas pursues big infrastructure projects

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a real estate Chinese firm for the development of an airport, a seaport and railways in the province.

In a recent trip to Hong Kong, Mandanas signed the MoU with Teamrise Group Co. Ltd. for six major projects geared toward the promotion of tourism, food security and air and cargo transportation in Batangas.

Among the projects covered by the memorandum is the development of the Batangas Access Zone, Sea Ports and Terminals expansion and a Food Terminal project on a 29-hectare property.

Mandanas wants Fernando Air Base in Lipa City to serve as a subsidiary airport to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, a Batangas-Calamba Laguna railways system and port expansions in Mabini town.

The MoU states that Teamrise Group represented by its chairman, Zhang Hua, has the financial and technical capabilities as well as an abundant experience in the planning, designing, financing, building and operating ports, railways and airports.

As a first step, Teamrise will conduct a preliminary study and research on the proposed endeavor and provide recommendations and technical support relative to the building, construction and operation of the projects.

The MoU also provides that the parties can eventually enter into partnership or organize a joint venture to realize the plans.

Tina Ganzon-Ozaeta