Batangas upsets Café France

Team Batangas ended its campaign on a high note after defeating the undermanned Café France Bakers, 91-69, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Monday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Joseph Sedurifa netted 16 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, on top of 11 rebounds, and six assists to carry the Batangueños to finish their campaign with a 4-5 win-loss mark, good for seventh place.

Roldan Sara contributed 16 markers, while Joey Lascano came off the bench and had 12 points and seven boards for Team Batangas.

The Batangueños were holding a 25-18 lead after the first period and initiated a 12-2 run to extend their lead to 37-20, with 5:09 to play in the second period.

Batangas took advantage of the Bakers’ turnovers to erect a 25-point lead, 72-47, two minutes left in the third period.

Café France managed to cut the deficit to 13 points midway of the final frame, 76-63, but Sedurifa’s three consecutive triples gave Batangas the breathing room to put the game out of reach.

“We still need to keep on improving,” said Batangas coach Eric Gonzales.

Oliver Arim had 15 points, while Mike Calisaan had 14 markers and eight boards for the Bakers.

The game was no bearing for Cafe France as it is already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. Head coach Egay Macaraya did not field in Jayson Opiso and Aaron Jeruta in the game.

Scores:

BATANGAS 91—Sedurifa 16, Sara 16, Ablaza 13, Lascano 12, Saitanan 11, Mendoza 10, Dela Pena 5, Mangabang 4, Isit 2, Laude 2, De Joya 0, Delfinado 0, Inciong 0, Revadavia 0.

CAFE FRANCE 69—Arim 15, Calisaan 14, Faundo 7, Aquino 6, Manlangit 6, Veron 5, Casino 4, Desiderio 4, Guinitaran 4, Wamar 4, Ebondo 0, Mercado 0.

Quarterscores: 18-25, 32-52, 55-74, 69-91