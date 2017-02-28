Batangas wallops Blustar in D-League

Team Batangas dismantled Blustar Detergent, 92-68, to post its second straight victory in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Joseph Sedurifa led Batan­gas with a double-double effort of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with his four assists as the team improved its mark to 3-4.

Dan Sara contributed 14 markers, four boards, and nine assists while Cedrick Ablaza had 13 markers and 14 rebounds for Batangas.

Sara produced nine points in the second period to lift Batangas to a 16-point advantage, 46-30, entering the break.

Batangas maintained its double-digit advantage going to the fourth canto, 72-56, before Sedurifa fired back-to-back treys to extend their cushion to, 82-58, with 6:48 minutes left.

Tristan Perez tried to rally Blustar as he cut down the deficit to 19, 87-68, but time was not on their side as they absorbed their sixth straight loss to bomb out of the tournament.

Perez finished with 19 points and seven rebounds while Jason Melano chipped in 17 markers and eight boards for Blustar.

Scores:

BATANGAS 92 – Sedurifa 21, Sara 14, Ablaza 13, Dela Pena 9, Isit 9, Mangabang 8, Andrada 4, De Joya 4, Laude 4, Ada 2, Fortu 2, Inciong 2, Lascano 0.

BLUSTAR 68 – Perez 19, Melano 17, Liaw 12, Mak 6, Kwaan 6, Ong 5, Choong 2, Ang 1, Gan 0, Heng 0, Kamalrulzaman 0, Liew 0, Mokles 0, Chin 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 46-30, 72-56, 92-68.