‘Bato’ 50 percent sure of running for senator

FORMER Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa admitted on Tuesday he was more than 50 percent sure of running for senator in 2019, but his final decision would still depend on President Rodrigo Duterte.

“More than 50 percent,” de la Rosa said when asked about how sure he was of joining the senatorial race next year.

De la Rosa, now head of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), said he would take his cue from the President.

“I am at his disposal. If the President does not want me to run for senator and instead run as governor of Davao del Sur that is fine with me. If he wants me to stick to my job as BuCor chief, that is fine with me,” de la Rosa told reporters in an interview after attending a Senate committee hearing on the missing allowances of Special Action Force troopers.

But the former PNP chief said his priority was to clean the BuCor of personnel suspected of conniving with convicted drug lords and other criminals.

Asked if he was aware of the billboards along EDSA and in Davao City bearing his and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go’s pictures, de la Rosa said he had nothing to do with them.

“I don’t know if those behind the billboards were my supporters or of Bong Go. Promise, I don’t know who these people are,” the BuCor chief added.

De la Rosa already has some legislative measures in mind.

De la Rosa said he wanted the death penalty reinstated for drug offenders, to have a national identification system, and make all mobile phone lines postpaid for easy monitoring of criminal syndicates.

He however admitted that his family was not in favor of him entering politics.

Still, the President will have the last say.

“Malaki utang na loob ko sa kanya. (I owe a big debt of gratitude to him [Duterte]). There’s no Bato without Digong (Duterte’s nickname).”

In the latest Social Weather Stations survey, de la Rosa was tied in 13th to 14th spot with Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, getting 17-percent support from respondents.

In that survey, re-electionist Sen. Grace Poe got the No. 1 spot with 59 percent. She was followed by Sen. Cynthia Villar who got 41 percent.