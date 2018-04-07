Bato: Albayalde set to continue anti-drug war

METRO Manila Police Director Oscar Albayalde will continue the war on drugs as well as internal cleansing in the Philippine National Police (PNP), outgoing national police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa said this was the reason he recommended Albayalde to be the next PNP chief.

“I recommended General Albayalde to be the next Chief PNP in order for this government to have a continuity in the war on drugs and our internal cleansing [in]the PNP,” he said.

Albayalde and de la Rosa are “mistahs” or classmates in the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986.

In a radio interview, Albayalde said de la Rosa, who had drawn criticism for the thousands killed by police in the drug war, did a good job as PNP chief.

De la Rosa’s anti-drug programs like Oplan Tokhang and Double Barrel will continue under his term, he said.

“Continuity is important since we saw how good de la Rosa’s program, so there is nothing to change here,” Albayalde said in Filipino.

“If there are loopholes, that is the only thing we will change,” he added.

Albayalde told reporters by phone he would focus on disciplining the 185,000-strong police agency through inspections and internal cleansing.

“When I was still a junior officer, that was already my advocacy…we will go extensively in disciplining them and pushing our internal cleansing program,” he said.

During his stint as the Metro Manila police chief, Albayalde made headlines for sacking police officers after catching them sleeping on duty during a surprise inspection.

Last year, Albayalde axed 158 policemen in Metro Manila for various offenses like extortion, kidnapping and being absent without official leave.

Albayalde will officially assume his new position on April 18.

Acting Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who oversees the national police, cited Albayalde’s track record of professionalism in the PNP.

“He is a professional and capable police officer who can steer and lead the Team PNP in its multifarious missions. He has also my trust and confidence,” he said in a statement.