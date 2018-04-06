‘Bato’ asks for Central Visayas narco officials’ list

CEBU CITY: Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday asked the chief of the Central Visayas PNP for an updated list of barangay (village) officials involved in illegal drugs whose names will be announced soon.

Dela Rosa said while there is no law that prohibits village officials with links to illegal drug activities to run in elections, he urged them not to seek office anymore.

At the same time, he also asks the public not to vote for these officials.

During a media conference here for the 26th Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines Inc. (AFAD) Defense and Firearms show at SM City Cebu, he told Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, PNP regional director in Central Visayas, to prepare the updated list.

In a separate interview, Celestino Martinez 3rd, president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu province, and Philip Zafra, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC)-Cebu City, hope that the information of the PNP chief is well validated.

“I just hope that the information which is with the chief of the PNP is well validated and not just by the barangay officials but all elected or appointed officials who are into it. We support the campaign of this administration especially the President in the fight against illegal drugs,” Zafra said.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa reiterated that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is not on the PNP’s list as drug protector.

“So far, we do not have any evidence linking the mayor to illegal drugs,” he said.

The only information that the PNP has against the mayor, Dela Rosa added, is the statement of Department of Justice witness Reynaldo “Jumbo” Diaz, who alleged that Osmeña received a total of P7 million from his slain cousin, drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

But the PNP chief said they have not received any report confirming the allegation.