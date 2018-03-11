Sunday, March 11, 2018
    Bato Balani Foundation opens nominations for model teachers

    Together with Diwa Learning Systems, Bato Balani Foundation (BBFI) once again listens to inspiring stories of teachers as it opens its search for role models in the teaching profession with “The Many Faces of the Teacher” program.

    BBFI believes that stories of heroism of teachers need to be told.  In the country’s more than 7,100 islands, a teacher has a story that can inspire thousand others.  His story can make every Filipino more appreciative of the valuable contribution of teachers to society.

    Now on its 15th year, the search is open to  teachers  of all ages, who are actively  teaching  in private or public primary, elementary or secondary schools, colleges, and universities.  He or she must demonstrate exceptional performance in  teaching; has employed creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness in  teaching; and importantly, lives out his esteemed values  in teaching, family, and personal life.

    Nominees should also have a deep sense of nationalism and are committed to teaching  for the benefit of the country and its people.  He or she must be respected in school and community and is a role model for students, colleagues, and family. He or she must also be an active member of the community and has engaged in socio-civic activities.


    Among previous winners was Jesus Insilada who was  recently announced as a finalist for the Top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2018 by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.  Another honoree, Ryan Homan, was also shortlisted in the same awards and made it to the Top 50.

    Last year’s winners include Bernadette Gabor of Bataan, who helps inmates develop income-generating projects; Lord Jane Dordas of Capiz, who is tireless in preserving the culture of their tribe in her hometown; Aimee Lynn Barrion Dupo of Los Baños, who is a biodiversity advocate; and Ronald Reyes of Albay, who is known for creating solutions through science and is one of the  2017 TOYM awardees.

    Nominations can come from partner organizations, school associations, religious  organizations, the Department of Education, and the school heads, students, and  teachers.

    Criteria for evaluation are as follows:  person of integrity and morality; in good relations with students, colleagues, community members, and family; commitment and dedication to the  teaching  vocation; strength of values/principles applied in  teaching  and personal life and involvement in school and community activities.

    Log on to  http://www.batobalanifoundation.org.ph/www.batobalanifoundation.org.ph to nominate a teacher  or secure a nomination form at the BBFI office on 6th Floor, PDCP Bank Center, V.A. Rufino corner Leviste Streets, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Nomination forms may be sent to

