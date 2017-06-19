Bato claims to be a descendant of Rizal

A descendant lost in the dusty archives of an illustrious family, or one mired in the rabble of present-day politics?

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said he is a descendant of Dr. Jose Rizal during ceremonies commemorating the national hero’s 156th birth anniversary in Calamba City, Laguna on Monday.

Dela Rosa, along with his men from the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, went to Calamba to hold the weekly flag-raising ceremony of the PNP as well as to celebrate Rizal’s birthday.

He traced his link to the Mercado branch of Rizal’s family. He narrated that Rizal’s great grandmother Ines dela

Rosa was married to Domingo Lamco, the grandparents of Juan Mercado one of whose sons was Francisco, the national hero’s father.

De la Rosa said he discovered his Rizal connection during a high school field trip in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.

“On that trip, I saw in Rizal’s house his records showing a family tree which has the name of Inez dela Rosa,” he said, adding that “starting that day, I would always brush my hair to the side just like Rizal’s.”

The PNP chief said that like Rizal he is “willing to give his life for the country.”

However, he admitted that he is not as smart as the National Hero, but said he does not lack in bravery, which could be a “mode of translation” in expressing love for the country.

with ROSELLE AQUINO