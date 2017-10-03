‘Bato’ hit for calling Filipinos ‘ingrates’

A lawmaker has taken to task Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa for calling “ingrates” Filipinos who criticize the government’s war on drugs.

“Walang ingratong Pilipino kasi silang lahat ay nagmamay-ari ng gobyerno at kaming lahat sa gobyerno ay nandito para serbisyuhan sila. Di para singilin sila. Ganun dapat ang lahat ng public officials [There are no ungrateful Filipinos because all of them own the government, and us in the government are here to give them service and not ask for anything in return. All public officials should be like that],” Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said in a news held conference by members of the so-called Magnificent Seven bloc at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Earlier also on Tuesday, dela Rosa said the critics of the Duterte administration’s crackdown on outlawed drugs are ingrates, adding that they also benefit from the “peace and order” obtaining in the country.

“Walang utang na loob ang taumbayan sa kanya. Trabaho nya yan. Bakit mo sisingilin ang lahat sa kanyang serbisyo? Kaya nga pag nandito ako sa gobyerno, damned if you do, damned if you don’t [The masses do not owe him anything. It is his job. Why would he ask for something in return? This is why we are working in the government, damned if you do, damned if you don’t],” Alejano said, referring to the PNP director-general.

“At the end of the day, you perform your mandate, you will not do it para ikaw ay sumikat or singilin mo sila sa utang na loob nila pagdating ng araw […. You do not do it so you will be famous or to ask for something back when the time comes],” the congressman added.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin said dela Rosa should be held accountable for the 13,000 deaths under the administration’s war on drugs, and that the PNP chief’s way of thinking has spiraled out of control.

“Kung ang tingin ni Gen. dela Rosa ay yan yung pagiging inggrato, yung paghabol sa katarungan, paghabol sa mga kamatayan sa nangyari sa war on drugs then nasa ibang planeta pala ang kanyang pananaw dahil para sa atin,talagang talamak na ang namamatay under the war on drugs, tapos sinasabi niyang meron tayong peace and order,”

[If dela Rosa sees the quest for justice, the clamor of the public for justice for those who had died in the war on drugs as ungrateful, then his reasoning is out of this world because, as we can see it the, casualties of the war on drugs are all over the country and he is saying that we have peace and order],” Villarin added.