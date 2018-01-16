Bato: No replacing the term ‘tokhang’

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa has rejected the idea of replacing the term tokhang in their anti-drug operation despite its negative connotation.

The Cebuano term, which was derived from tokhang-hangyo, means knocking on an alleged drug user’s door and plead to them to surrender to authorities.

De la Rosa defended the term, saying it is “bloodless” in its essence.

“I don’t care kung anong gusto nila [what they want]. Basta ako [As for myself], I stick with ‘tokhang,’” he told reporters.

This was in response to Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Catalino Cuy’s proposal of changing the term once the operation is revived.

Cuy said the term tokhang should be replaced because of its negative impact on people.

Last week, National Capital Region (Metro Manila) Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde said the anti-drug operation should stick to its name because it had greater effect.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously removed the PNP from Operation Tokhang and tapped the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to lead the anti-drug campaign.

In December last year, the President ordered the PNP to support PDEA in the operation.