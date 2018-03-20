Bato orders arrest of politicians using sirens

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa ordered policemen to arrest politicians who use sirens, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, or blinkers on the road.

“Even if they are politicians, they should still be arrested and we will tell them to abide by the law,” he said in a news conference.

HPG Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said an average of 36 blimps and LED lights are confiscated daily.

Under Presidential Decree 96, motorists are not allowed to use sirens, bells, horns, whistles, or similar gadgets that cause loud noises on the road.

Only the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Land Transportation Office, fire departments, and hospital ambulances are allowed to carry such gadgets.