‘Bato’ prefers local over senatorial position

Does “Barangay Captain Bato” ring better than “Senator Bato”?

In an interview over CNN Philippines, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa on Friday admitted that he prefers to run for a local position rather than a national one.

De la Rosa was speculated to be planning to run for senator in the 2019 elections but denied that he was.

If he went to politics, the PNP director general said, he would aim for barangay (village) captain in Barangay Bato in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, in Mindanao in southern Philippines.

The national police chief’s nickname came from Barangay Bato, his hometown.

“Siguro, kung sasali ako sa pulitika, baka tatakbo akong barangay captain sa Barangay Bato… Mas direkta yung tulong at serbisyo sa mga kababayan mo [Maybe, if I entered politics, I would run for village chief of Barangay Bato.. Your help and service to your countrymen would be more direct],” he said.

De la Rosa, however, is still not shutting the door on gunning for senator.

“Sa totoo lang, ako ay open sa lahat. But sa ngayon di ko iniisip yan dahil focused ako sa three-month extension and after this, magbu-Bucor [Bureau of Corrections] pa ako [Truth is, I am open to anything. But at this time, running for anything is out of my mind because I am focused on my three-month extension as PNP chief and, after this, I will take over the Bureau of Corrections]” he said.

In a survey by independent polling firm Laylo Research Strategies conducted from November 11 to 19, de la Rosa ranked 12th among possible senators.

He was supposed to retire next week but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term as PNP chief for 90 days.

De la Rosa will then serve as Corrections chief.