‘Bato’: Probe Bulacan rapist-policemen

Victim drops complaint

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief director Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ordered the investigation on the three Bulacan policemen accused of rape in spite the refusal of the victim, a pregnant woman, to pursue the complaint out of fear.

Dela Rosa presented the suspects – Police Officer 2 Jefferson Landrito, Police Officer 1 Marlo delos Santos and Police Officer 1 Jeremy Aquino – all of Meycauayan City Police Station, during a media conference at Camp General Alejo Santos in the City of Malolos on Friday.

The PNP chief warned that if the three will be proven guilty of the allegation he will crucify them along with their chief of police, Supt. Kim Cobre and the police team leader identified only as Senior Insp. Quiros, for command responsibility.

He said he already instructed the Provincial Internal Affairs Service in Bulacan under lawyer Cristina Alcantara to pursue the investigation. But if the victim is afraid to file the case with the Bulacan PNP, he encouraged her to go to the National Bureau of Investigation or directly in his office at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The policemen denied the allegation.

Halfway through the media conference, however, Bulacan provincial director Romeo Caramat Jr, said the victim withdrew her complaint through a text message sent to Senior Insp. Susana Cullanco, officer-in-charge of the Women and Children Protection Desk. It said “Ayoko na po lumaban, gustuhin ko man po ay wala na akong lakas ng loob.. ano man po ang nangyari sa kin ay ipinagpapasa-Diyos ko na lang po…”

The victim, who is seven months pregnant, accused the policemen of raping her alternately during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Bangkal Extension in Meycauayan City on March 6.

Caramat said the victim has refused to file an affidavit of complaint as well as undergo medical examination.

On Wednesday the three policemen were relieved and reassigned to Provincial Holding Admin Unit of the Bulacan PNP.

Meanwhile, Alcantara said that even the complainant has withdrawn the complaint they will still conduct a separate investigation for administrative case against the policemen.