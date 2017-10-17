‘Bato’ ready to retire

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Supt. Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa on Monday said he is ready to retire because he is tired.

“Given the chance that I have to decide for myself, I’d rather [retire]. Because I’m tired. I want to rest,” de la Rosa said in a news conference in Quezon City.

However, he clarified that if President Rodrigo Duterte wanted him to stay on as police chief, then he will not quit the police force.

“If he tells me to continue working while he is still the President, then I’m willing to work under him,” de la Rosa said.

Asked if he would consider running for senator, the police chief said he was “open for anything.”

“However, I’m not thinking about it now. I should just work first, then let’s see when I retire,” de la Rosa said.

He admitted that he gets hurt when critics lambast his performance, especially the way he handled the war on drugs.

“I could endure [the criticisms]until my retirement. I will endure them until I reach my retirement. I hope I will end up in my retirement without heartaches,” de la Rosa said.