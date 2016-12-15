‘Bato’ reshuffles key police officials

Retirement of a ranking police official prompted the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief to order on Thursday a top-level reorganization of other key personnel.

PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has approved new designations of senior police officials based on recommendation made by the Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB), PNP spokesman and Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Carlos added that the reorganization will affect some key positions in the PNP Command Group, Directorial Staff (DS), Directorate for Integrated Police Operations, National Support Units (NSUs) and Police Regional Offices (PROs).

He said dela Rosa installed Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario as the new PNP Deputy Chief for Operations (DCO) replacing Director Benjamin Magalong, who retired from the police service on Wednesday.

Apolinario’s old position as the Chief of Directorial Staff (CDS) will be taken over by Director Fernando Mendez, the current head of the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

The PNP spokesman added that dela Rosa named other senior police officials to their new posts in the DS, PROs and NSUs.

Carlos said dela Rosa named Chief Supt. Ramon Purugganan as the new acting head of the DPRM, replacing Mendez, and Chief Supt. Edwin Roque as the acting director of the PNP Directorate for Plans (DPL).

He added that Senior Supt. Glen Dumlao was designated as the new acting director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), replacing Senior Supt. Manolo Ozaeta, who was named the new director of the PNP Legal Service.

Dela Rosa designated Chief Supt. Sheldon Jacaban as the new director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence (DI), Senior Supt. Renato Angara as the acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) of the Cagayan Valley Regional Police Office, Senior Supt. Jose Briones as the ARDA of Soccskargen Police Office, Senior Supt. Froilan Quidilla as the new ARDA for the Mimaropa Police Office and Chief Supt. Franklin Moises Mabanag as the new ARDA for the Central Visayas Regional Police Office. ANTHONY VARGAS