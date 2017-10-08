‘Bato’ says PNP willing to listen to Church

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said the police is also “willing to listen” to the Catholic Church, in response to the clergy’s vow to offer succor to police personnel who want to testify against extrajudicial killings

“We are also willing to listen,” de la Rosa said in a radio interview on Saturday.

He called on the Catholic Church to coordinate with the police in investigating alleged extrajudicial killings committed by supposed members of the PNP. He said the police would welcome the airing of their grievances.

“For all we know, maybe there are a lot of things happening. So if they have a problem, then the PNP leadership is ready to help with their complaints and concerns,” de la Rosa said.

According to de la Rosa, PNP is one with the Catholic Church in searching for “truth and justice.”

However, he warned clergymen against embarking on a “fishing expedition” by looking for police personnel willing to testify against extra-judicial killings.

“We are all after the truth. We are only after truth and justice, not the fishing expedition done to lure disgruntled policemen to go,” Dela Rosa said.

“If that is for the truth, then we are also after the truth,” Dela Rosa added.