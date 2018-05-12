Bato takes oath as Bucor chief

Newly appointed Bureau of Corrections Director and former Philippine National Police director general Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa formally took his oath of office on Friday.

De la Rosa took his oath before Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevara at the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Guevarra has already issued a standing order to de la Rosa to destroy illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prisons.

The DoJ boss gave the order to de la Rosa following reports that illegal drugs continue to proliferate inside the country’s top penitentiary.

De la Rosa said that as of now he is evaluating which buildings in the facility need immediate repairs adding that at times inmates and jail guards alike are soaked during downpours which leaks through dilapidated roofings.

He also needs to address congestion of the prisoners in the penitentiary.

De la Rosa said that he also wants the separation of the drug convicts who are foreign nationals from local convicted drug lords adding that communication between the two could be providing support in running the drug trade.

“The Chinese drug lords are in contact with the suppliers in China while Filipino drug lords are in contact with local distributors here in the Philipines, so the drug problem has two components—supply and demand. So if you segregate the supply side, the Chinese will not be able to communicate with drug distributors here so they will remain on the supply side. On the side of the Filipino drug lords, if there is no supply no matter how much demand is, they will not be able to provide drugs. The supply side must be separated from the demand side. The Chinese have contacts in China, local drug lords have contacts in local distribution,” de la Rosa said.