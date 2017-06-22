‘Battle of Brisbane’ tickets almost sold out – Arum

Top Rank Promotion boss Bob Arum was elated with the turnout of the ticket sales of the world title bout between reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and Australian challenger Jeff Horn two weeks before the July 2 fight.

According to Arum, the 50,000-seater Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane is now nearly sold out.

“Tickets sales are very terrific. There are over 46,000 tickets sold. So, we are very confident that there will be more than 50,000 people who will attend the fight,” Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call.

Arum added the fight entitled “The Battle of Brisbane” will be broadcasted live in free television through ESPN.

“It’s not going to be on pay-per-view in the United States. But for the first time in 11 years, the fight will be shown in free television on ESPN and we’re looking for an audience of over of five million homes,” Arum said.

The last time a fight of Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) was aired on free television was in September 2005 when he knocked out Mexican Hector Velasquez at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Battle of Brisbane also boasts of quality undercard fights with middleweight Shane Mos­ley Jr. facing Australia’s David Toussaint and Irish fighter Michael Conlan fighting Australian Jarret Owen in a featherweight bout.

Pacquiao’s compatriot, reigning International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will defend his belt against challenger Teiru Kinoshita of Japan.

Arum, meanwhile, said he expects the Pacquiao-Horn bout to be an exciting one.

“No question on Jeff Horn’s condition. He’s really in top shape and I expect him to give Pacquiao a good battle,” Arum said. “I think Manny’s experience and speed will help him, but it’s going to be a terrific fight.”

Horn, 29, is carrying a 16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts.