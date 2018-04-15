Battle for Palaro medals begins

VIGAN CITY, ILOCOS SUR: The country’s finest student-athletes in elementary and high school from 17 regions will plunge into action as the 2018 Palarong Pambansa fires off today

Medals are up for grabs in athletics at the Quirino Stadium and University of Northern Philippines ground, archery at the San Ildefonso Elementary School, and chess at the Baluarte Function Hall-A.

Initial events in athletics include 3,000-meter run, javelin throw, shot put, long jump, 100-meter dash and triple jump.

Preliminary rounds in basketball, billiards, futsal, table tennis and wrestling will also start today in different venues while elimination phase in volleyball, tennis, sepak takraw and softball began on Sunday.

Football kicked off last Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte officially opened the an

nual games in front of the 15,000 delegates during the opening ceremony graced by sports icons Paeng Nepomuceno, Elma Muros-Posadas, Eugene Torre, Efren Reyes, Hidilyn Diaz and Gabriel Moreno at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium on Sunday.

Lydia De Vega-Mercado, dubbed as the “Sprint Queen of Asia” in the 1980s, received a lifetime achievement award while Youth Olympic gold medalist Moreno lighted the cauldron.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson assured that the venues built for country’s largest sporting event would not end up as a “white elephant.”

Singson said that the local government would tie up with the Philippine Sports Commission to turn the venues into regional training centers.

Meanwhile, Department of Education secretary Leonor Briones announced Davao City as the next host of Palarong Pambansa.

Davao, home of President Duterte, bested Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga Del Sur and General Santos City in the final bidding process.