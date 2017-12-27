Batulao Artscape is your latest ‘artful’ getaway in Batangas

The ideal getaway would not just be a designer home but a sanctuary that’s both affordable and with a touch of Nature and art.

This was what real estate firm Century Properties Group (CPG) and multi-branded housing company Revolution Precrafted had in mind when they created their latest development in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Batulao Artscapes is Century Properties’ first horizontal development under its liesure and tourism portfolio. It’s also considered the world’s first livable art park and “artventure” (art and adventure) community and is found in the Philippines. The whole project will be fullfilled within the 142-hectare lot acquired by Century Properties near the foothills of Mount Batulao.

Facilities to be built include a man-made beach with clubhouse, a lake with a charming wedding chapel, a sports park, flavor park, and art park with museums designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects.

Ed Calma, Kenneth Cobonpue, and Budji Layug and Royal Pineda Budji+Royal Architecture+Design are the local architects and designers who will participate in the Batulao Artscape development.

Revolution Precrafted will be at the forefront of the development, using the latest in precrafted technology and the highest quality controls partnered with celebrity design philosophies for every structure in the project. Robbie Antonio, the company’s founder and CEO, explained that the application of the prefab/precrafted concept of building addresses the hassles of traditional real estate development. It enables them to create some of the best designer homes at competitive prices and is completed in just a few months.

“With our vision of becoming the world’s largest supplier of homes, we will use the latest technology to reimagine how a home is built. We don’t own land, we sell globally, and our homes are built and sold within months instead of years. But more than being a disruptor in the real estate industry, Revolution Precrafted is all about design democratization,” Antonio added.

Reachable within 1.5 to 2 hours from Makati via Daang Hari Road towards Nasugbu-Kaybiang Tunnel, the Star Tollway to Tanauan Exit, the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Batulao Artscapes will be the next ideal getaway near or alternative residence outside Metro Manila.

In line with the project is the Revolution Foundation- Buy a Home- Give a Home campaign, which is driven by Antonio beliefe in giving back to those in need. A fraction of the sale of a home purchased from Revolution Precrafted will go to the foundation which will build homes for disaster-stricken areas.