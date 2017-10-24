Bautista out effective immediately – Duterte

COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Juan Andres Bautista finally stepped down from his post after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted his resignation on Monday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a letter dated October 23, informed Bautista that Duterte wanted his resignation to take effect immediately, and not on December 31 as originally indicated in his resignation letter.

“We refer to your letter tendering your resignation as Chairman of the Commission on Elections. Upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, I wish to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately,” Medialdea said.

In a news conference on Monday, Bautista said he respected the President’s decision to accept his resignation effective immediately.

Bautista’s term was supposed to expire on February 2, 2022, four years from now.

He filed his resignation on October 11, hours before the House of Representatives impeached him.

The President, in an interview aired over state-run PTV on October 13, announced that he had accepted Bautista’s desire resignation. Duterte said he was surprised that the House of Representatives impeached Bautista after the Comelec chief quit his post.

“I don’t know if you can still impeach him or not because by resigning, he has removed himself,” the President said.

The House of Representatives decided to pursue the impeachment complaint against Bautista, essentially rejecting the recommendation of its justice panel to throw out the complaint.

The accusations against Bautista stemmed from allegations of his estranged wife, Patricia, that he had at least P1 billion in unexplained wealth. Bautista has repeatedly denied the allegation.

In an earlier statement, the Comelec chief said he believed it was the “right time” to step down since he served the Filipino people to “the best of [his]ability.”

He was also grateful for the people who “never left” his side, despite the “hurtful, baseless, and malicious accusations” thrown against him.

“It is with deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chair of the Commission on Elections by the end of the year,” Bautista said.

“This was not an easy decision. But my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever… I am thankful for the love, prayers, and support you have shown me most especially during my most challenging times,” he added.