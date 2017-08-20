Bautista, Fernandez off to hot start

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning champion Ian Clark Bautista survived a boisterous home crowd and a gritty Abdul Salam B. Kasim of Malaysia to score a unanimous decision victory and advance to the semifinals of the flyweight division of the 29th Southeast Asian Games Sunday at the MITEC Hall 8 here.

The 22-year old pride of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental had a strong start, pouncing hard on the head and body of the hometown bet to claim the win and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

Also emerging victorious was Mario Fernandez, who stopped Maung Nge of Myanmar in the first round of the bantamweight preliminaries.

Bautista said he went for the knock down, knowing that he is competing in a hostile territory.

But the Malaysian was simply tough.

“I’m a bit nervous because of the crowd but I am more concerned of the judges’ decision,” said Bautista who fell short in the Aiba World Olympic Qualifier in Baku, Azerbaijan last year.

National coaches Pat Gaspi and Elias Recaido were elated over Bautista’s victory, but remained cautious over the toughness of the field.

