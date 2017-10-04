Bautista lauds postponement of village, youth polls, asks partners to ramp down on election activities

COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Juan Andres Bautista welcomed the postponement of the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth elections this October.

Under Republic Act 10952, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Monday but released to media on Wednesday, the village and youth elections were reset to the second Monday of May 2018.

“The Commission en Banc will be issuing the necessary resolutions to effectuate this new law,” Bautista told The Manila Times in a text message.

In the meantime, Bautista added, all deputized agencies and poll partners were advised to immediately begin ramping down their election-related activities and await more detailed instructions and guidelines from the Comelec on how to move forward.

Commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Louie Tito Guia said the postponement would give Comelec more time to prepare for the village and youth polls and continue the Comelec’s activities for the 2019 mid-term elections.

Guanzon said that it would also give the Comelec’s Gender and Development Executive Committee more time to advocate for gender equality in elections by encouraging women to run for office. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL