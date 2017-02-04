Bautista orders fire safety inspection

After a massive fire at a factory in the province of Cavite, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista on Saturday ordered the city fire department to intensify fire safety inspections within to prevent such incidents. Bautista ordered QC fire marshal Senior Supt. Jesus Fernandez and other heads of the city’s public safety cluster to take proactive measure to avert the Cavite factory fire and the explosion in an LPG refilling station in Pasig City from happening in QC. Bautista also said that he does not want a repeat of the Ozone Disco fire in Tomas Morato, Quezon City in 1996 that killed over a hundred people. Officials said the public may report establishments that pose hazard or may threaten public safety to hotline 122.