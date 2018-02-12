Bautista seeks recall of Senate subpoena on hidden wealth probe

FORMER Commission on Elections (Comelec) chief Andres Bautista asked the Senate to recall the subpoena that was issued to him after he failed to attend anew a committee investigation on his alleged hidden wealth, claiming he did not receive any invitation and that he is abroad.

Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Committee on Banks and Financial Institutions, issued the subpoena on Bautista when he did not attend the inquiry on January 23.

“I did not receive such an invitation since I am currently abroad. I respectfully ask that the subpoena be recalled since I never received the invitation,” Bautista said in his letter to Escudero and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd dated January 31.

“I wish to make it of record that I have been out of the country since November 21, 2017 to explore professional opportunities and, more importantly, seek assistance for certain medical challenges that I am currently facing,” he said.

Bautista enclosed certifications from two doctors attending to his medical ailments.

“Be that as it may, I will be pleased to answer in writing any appropriate questions that the Honorable Committee may have regarding the referenced topic,” Bautista said.

The Senate issued the subpoena after Bautista failed, three times, to attend the investigation on his possible violation of the Anti- Money Laundering Act (AMLC) amid allegation that he hid his unexplained wealth at the Luzon Development Bank (LDB). BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO