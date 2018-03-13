Bautista urges QC residents to be responsible pet owners

Following a dog-bite incident victimizing a two-year old in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista reminded the residents to be responsible pet owners. Bautista ordered the City Veterinary Office and Health Department to extend immediate assistance to the victim, who, according to the mother, Mary Ann Puno, the boy was peeing outside their house when a dog bit the child’s nose. City Ordinance 2386-2014, or the Comprehensive Animal Regulation and Control Ordinance signed by Bautista in 2014 provides registration and vaccination of pet and domesticated animals, that include provisions on the control and prevention of rabies. Bautista has increased the Veterinary Department’s budget from P4.2 million in 2017 to P4.7 million in 2018 to cover the costs of the vaccination program. Violators of the ordinance may pay a fine not exceeding P5,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both.