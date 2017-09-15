Bautista won’t resign because God says ‘not yet’

EMBATTLED Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Juan Andres Bautista is not about to give up his post or file a leave of absence despite a pending impeachment complaint before the House of Representatives for alleged unexplained wealth.

Bautista, in a radio interview on Friday, said that he arrived at the decision after receiving a sign while soul searching and praying for guidance on his marital problem with wife, Patricia, which has greatly affected his family and the Comelec as an institution.

He added that he has read a book, which said that God would answer a prayer only in three ways, “either yes, not yet or I have a better plan for you.”

On whether he should file a leave of absence or resign, Bautista said “parang ang sagot sa akin [it appears that the answer to me]not yet.

But the Comelec chief said that it still remained to be seen as events unfold on his impeachment case, adding that he continues to ponder and pray on what to do for the welfare of his family and the country.

The committee on justice at the House of Representatives will tackle the impeachment complaint against Bautista next week to determine if it is sufficient in form and substance.

The complaint was filed by Rep. Jacinto Paras of Negros Oriental and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL